Passenger Hailing From Malaysia Lands With 47 Snakes, 2 Lizards At Trichy Airport; Held

In a bizarre incident on Sunday, customs officials in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy international airport seized 47 exotic pythons snake and two lizards from a passenger’s trolley bag.

The passenger, identified as Muhammad Moideen, arrived from Kuala Lumpur and has been detained for illegally importing animals.

#TamilNadu- Customs officials caught a Malaysian passenger with 47 exotic pythons and two lizards at #Trichy airport on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/kVggJIP08C — Suresh (@isureshofficial) July 30, 2023

The passenger was onboard the Batik Air flight, which was hailing from Malaysia and landed at the Trichy airport. The Customs officials intercepted Moideen at the airport after noticing something odd about his baggage. Following an investigation, customs officials discovered live reptiles of different varieties and sizes concealed in several perforated boxes.

For further interrogation, forest officials were notified, who reached the airport and recovered 47 pythons and two lizards. The forest department has initiated a process to send the reptiles back to Malaysia in accordance with the policies.

Moideen is being quizzed under custody, and an investigation has been launched.