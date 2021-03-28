Last Updated:

Passenger Onboard Delhi-Varanasi Flight Attempts To Open Emergency Exit Mid-air

A Delhi-Varanasi flight passenger tried to open the emergency exit door mid air. However, the man was immediately stopped by the crew

A passenger of a Delhi-Varanasi flight on Saturday tried to open the emergency exit door mid-air. However, the man was immediately stopped by the crew, until a safe landing. The passenger in question has been handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force. 

As per the Station House Officer in Phulpur, the man who tried to exit the flight was mentally unwell. The SHO said, "A passenger attempted to open an emergency exit door mid-air on a Delhi to Varanasi flight. Crew members stopped and held him till the flight made a safe landing at the airport. The pilot of the flight informed Air traffic control and requested landing on priority."

Passenger Reveals He's COVID Positive Just Before Take-off

A similar incident took place earlier this month in an IndiGo flight of Delhi-Pune when a passenger said he was COVID-19 positive just before the take-off. As per the report, the announcement was followed by panic among the rest of the passengers on the flight, when it was on the runway and about to take off.

"The flight was reported to be delayed for about two hours because of the incident. The pilot of the aircraft turned back the flight from the runway to taxi-bay and offloaded all the passengers, including the COVID-19 positive passenger. Later, the aircraft was fumigated and sanitized and the seat covers were also changed," an official had said.

