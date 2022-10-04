As India warms up to the festive mood in the days to come, a passenger was seen playing Garba to a Gujarati song and he was later joined by CISF officials and Airline staff as an Indigo flight got delayed by 15 minutes.

On the auspicious day of Ashtami (Eighth day) of the Nine-day Navratri festival, on October 3, a passenger scheduled to travel on an Indigo flight was seen performing Garba, to the tune of a Garba song on his mobile after his flight was delayed by 15 minutes. Interestingly, the Indigo airline staff, women personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and fellow passengers immediately formed a circle, followed suit and began performing Garba to the tune of the Gujarati song, ‘Maro Sona no Ghaludo re ha panida chalke che’.

Indigo flight 6-E 7569 gets delayed; Passengers, staff play Garba

The Ahmedabad-bound Indigo flight 6-E 7569 that was scheduled to leave from Bhopal at 6.45 pm got delayed by 15 minutes. The passengers were thus asked to wait at the departure terminal. During the wait period, a passenger started playing Garba on the tune of a Gujarati ‘Maro Sona no Ghaludo re ha panida chalke che’ on his phone. His enthusiasm spilled over to his fellow passengers and the airline staff, CISF personnel, who also joined him in the circular formation.

Image: Republic World