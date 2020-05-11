Delhi-Jammu Passenger Train To Start On May 13 Instead Of May 12: MoS PMO Jitendra Singh

While speaking to Republic TV, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh announced that while Indian Railways was ready to passenger train operations from May 12, the first train from Delhi to Jammu will begin on May 13. This was being done to give the authorities more time to make necessary arrangements.

The Railway Minister had announced the number of trains yesterday, we are coordinating with different states. All this is being done as a part of mutual adjustments. I had a talk with Piyush Goyal ji, we have pushed the passenger train operation from Delhi to Jammu for the day after. This is being done so the authorities get enough time to make required arrangements at Jammu Railway Station," he said.

Have just now spoken to Railway Minister Sh @PiyushGoyal . The first passenger train from Delhi to #Jammu will re-start from 13th instead of 12th May, so that the authorities get enough time to make required arrangements at Jammu Railway Station. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 11, 2020

Railways to begin operations from May 12

In a major announcement, the Indian Railways said it plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys). These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said the state-run transporter shall start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and an adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains every day as “Shramik Special” for stranded migrants.

Booking for reservation on these trains will start at 4 pm on Monday and will be available only on the IRCTC website. However, ticket booking counters at the railway stations will remain shut and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) will be issued. Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations.

