Passenger Vomits Blood On Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo Flight, Dies On Way To Hospital

A Mumbai to Ranchi IndiGo flight on Monday made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport due to a passenger's medical emergency. Although the passenger was rushed to a hospital upon landing, he succumbed to his illness.

At around 8 pm, a passenger on a Mumbai to Ranchi IndiGo flight, Devanand Tiwari, started vomiting blood.

IndiGo issues a press statement, "IndiGo flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not… https://t.co/9mMJhaxmMH pic.twitter.com/67dOkglFQJ — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

Following the emergency landing, he was rushed to a private hospital in Nagpur for medical treatment. However, he died at the hospital.



