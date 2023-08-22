Last Updated:

Passenger Vomits Blood On Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo Flight, Dies On Way To Hospital

A Mumbai to Ranchi IndiGo flight on Monday made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport due to a passenger's medical emergency.

Harsh bhagwatula
A Mumbai to Ranchi IndiGo flight on Monday made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport due to a passenger's medical emergency. Although the passenger was rushed to a hospital upon landing, he succumbed to his illness.

At around 8 pm, a passenger on a Mumbai to Ranchi IndiGo flight, Devanand Tiwari, started vomiting blood.

Following the emergency landing, he was rushed to a private hospital in Nagpur for medical treatment. However, he died at the hospital.

This is breaking news. More updates to follow.

