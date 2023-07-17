Passenger's Mobile Explodes Midair, Udaipur-Delhi Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing

After a passenger’s mobile phone battery exploded onboard an Air India flight from Udaipur to Delhi during its takeoff, the plane made an emergency landing. According to reports, the flight AI470 made an emergency landing at the Udaipur Airport.

All passengers are reportedly safe and the flight again departed for the national capital after a complete technical check-up. Reportedly, three to four passengers refused to board the flight after the emergency landing.

The flight AI 470 was delayed by at least an hour and later took off for Delhi, one of the officials said.

An airline official said there was a malfunction of the mobile phone charger of a passenger.

Further, the airline official said the passenger noticed overheating of the mobile phone and alerted the cabin crew. Subsequently, the aircraft, which had pushed back, returned as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers.

However, an official at the Udaipur airport said that there was apparently smoke onboard the aircraft following which it returned after pushback. While the exact sequence of the development could not be immediately ascertained, reports claimed that there was an issue with a power bank of a passenger.

(With PTI inputs)