Passengers Stranded As Air India Pilot Refuses To Fly 100 Passenger, Here's Why

As a justification for having completed a 10-hour duty, a pilot of Air India refused to fly the scheduled flight from Rajkot to New Delhi on Monday at 8:00 pm citing that he had completed his timed duty. After 1.5 hours of halt, the flight was finally cancelled at 9.45 pm.

On Monday night, in a high-octane drama for over two hours, at the Airport, the flight was at first delayed and then eventually cancelled. The reason for which was later learnt was that the pilot of the plane had just completed his stipulated 10 hours of duty. Passengers of the flight had been irked since they had to scramble for alternate flight options which weren't too many available for the same night on Monday via the Rajkot airport.

Passengers of the flight also included three members of parliament who were en route to New Delhi for the ongoing monsoon session. The members of the parliament included Poonambrn Madam, Mohan Kundaria, KesariDevSingh Jhala. The MPs were among the over fifty passengers who had been stranded at the Rajkot Airport. Several passengers had to arrange an alternate mode of transport like via, flights out of Jamnagar or via cabs to Ahmedabad, which over 45 of the passengers did in the hope of finding connecting flights to the national capital in Delhi.