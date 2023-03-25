Passing Out Parade Of Maiden Batch Of Navy’s Agniveers To Be Held On March 28

Marking the successful completion of the training of Agniveers, the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the first batch of Agniveers is scheduled to take place at INS Chilka on March 28 next week. According to the reports, at least 2,600 Agniveers, including 273 women Agniveers, were undergoing training at Chilka.

As per the official press release, Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff will be the Chief Guest and the Reviewing Officer of the Passing out Parade. VAdm MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command will also be present on the occasion along with other Senior Naval Officers and dignitaries. Notably, the successful trainees would be deployed on frontline warships for their Sea training.

About the Indian Navy Agniveers

On 14 Jun 2022, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three Service Chiefs launched the Agnipath Scheme. In consonance with the GoI initiative of a pan-India merit-based Agnipath recruitment scheme, Indian Navy oriented its selection, training and deployment methodology to lay the foundation of a contemporary, dynamic, younger and technically equipped future-ready.

The Navy further leveraged this opportunity to commence the entry of Women Agniveers; consequently, close to 2600 Agniveers including 273 women Agniveers were inducted in the Indian Navy and commenced their training at INS Chilka, in November 2022.

As a part of their transformation to Sea Warriors, the Agniveers underwent 16 weeks of ab-initio training at INS Chilka, the premier sailors’ training establishment of the Indian Navy. The training at INS Chilka encompassed academic, service and outdoor training, based on the core Naval values of Duty, Honour and Courage.

This first batch of Agniveers also includes those women and men Agniveer who were a part of the Indian Navy RD Parade Contingent at the Kartavya Path on January 26 this year.

Major highlights at the Passing Out Parade

The Passing Out Parade is a momentous occasion for the trainees and a proud moment for their families. This is the first-ever passing out of the Agniveers from any training institution of the country post successful completion of ab-initio training - a significant landmark towards a new beginning for the Armed Forces and the nation.

During the POP, deserving Agniveers would be presented awards by the chief guest in various categories. This year onwards, acknowledging the contribution of the late India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat towards the transformational Agnipath scheme; the Indian Navy has instituted the General Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy for the ‘Woman Agniveer Trainee Standing First in Overall Order of Merit’. This trophy would be presented to the deserving woman Agniveer by the daughters of General Rawat.

Where to watch the Passing Out Parade?

INS Chilka is the premier training establishment of the Indian Navy for sailors’ ab-initio training upon induction. Commissioned in 1980, the institute undertakes various facets of Service training like Physical Training, Swimming, Small Arms, Cyber Security, Naval Orientation etc. The curriculum has been designed to develop mental and physical faculties essential for a career at sea.

This historic POP would mark the culmination of 16 weeks of training of first batch of Agniveers. Conduct of the maiden Night POP in the presence of eminent veteran sailors, sportswomen of international repute and senior Naval officials would be a landmark moment for the first batch of Agniveers.

Live streaming of the Passing Out Parade will commence from 5:30 pm on March 28 23 onwards on Indian Navy YouTube Channel and Instagram Page as well as on the Doordarshan Network.