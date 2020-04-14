The Debate
Ram Vilas Paswan Revokes Consumer Affairs Min's Memo On Absentee Officers Amid COVID-19

General News

Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday cancelled the ministry's order of taking action against officers who were reluctant to join office amid the novel Coronavirus threat

Updated On:
Paswan

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday cancelled the ministry's order of taking action against officers who were reluctant to join office amid the novel Coronavirus threat. Paswan took to Twitter to inform that he has issued an order to cancel the ministry's office memorandum wherein it was stated that the officers who were not willing to join the office would be relieved from the department.

READ | Our Godowns Have Enough Food Grains For Nine Months: Ram Vilas Paswan

Clarify absence or relieve of duty

Witnessing a very low turnout in offices over the COVID-19 scare, the Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday had asked its officers to clarify their unwillingness to join services or else get themselves relieved. The ministry in the office memorandum sought "intimation by all officer/staff of Department of Consumer Affairs regarding their unwillingness/continuation of their services in the department".

The memorandum stated: "All the officers/officials who are unwilling to continue in this department may intimate the same to establishment section by April 20 so that necessary action may be taken for relieving them."

READ | COVID-19: Govt To Give Life Insurance Cover Up To Rs 35L To FCI Officials, Labourers, Says Paswan

Crucial role of DCA in food security

The Department of Consumer Affairs is responsible for maintaining food supplies and distribution in the country in the wake of disruption caused due to the coronavirus lockdown. The department is responsible for the implementation of the Consumer Protection Act, Essential Commodities Act and prevention of black marketeering and maintenance of supply under the Essential Commodities Act.

READ | Ram Vilas Paswan Thanks FCI Workers For Ensuring Delivery Of Grains Amid Coivd-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus crisis

So far, India has reported 10,815 cases of COVID-19 and has seen a sharpening of the infection curve in recent weeks. 1,190 patients have recovered from the disease while 353 people have died. The Coronavirus lockdown, due to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 by the Modi government given the rise in infections.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Union Min Ram Vilas Paswan Donates Rs 1 Crore From MP Fund For Bihar's Coronavirus Fight

First Published:
COMMENT
