Ram Vilas Paswan's Son Chirag Turns A Hair Stylist Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; LJP Boss Amazed

A tweet of Chirag Paswan’s son grooming and styling his dad amid the COVID-19 lockdown has gone viral on the Internet. Shared by the Lok Janshakti Party president on his official Twitter handle, the video features his son Chirag trimming the union minister's beard and giving him a haircut while maintaining the social distancing protocol.

Paswan wrote in a caption saying that despite tough times there’s a sense of positivity in the fact that many skills and creative aspects in individuals are being honed during the lockdown. The stay-at-home measure is helping make some good memories too, he wrote.

The 22-second clip gained over 124.6k views instantly and was liked by 10.1k people. Internet users admired the bond between Paswan and his son. “Such a beautiful visual of Father-Son Bonding”, wrote a user.” Great youth icon”, wrote another user. “These are not only beautiful memories but pure love without end,” wrote a third.

Tough times but see #lockdown also has a brighter sides. Never knew had these skills too !



Let’s fight #Corona19 and create beautiful memories too ! #StayHomeStaySafe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/j8IPHxB1Sa — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@ichiragpaswan) April 12, 2020

62 cases of COVID-19 in Bihar

The nationwide lockdown measure has had all salons shuttered to stem the community transmission of the COVID-19. In such times, many have to depend on themselves for several such errands. Currently, India has over 9152 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 308 fatalities have been recorded so far. Bihar accounts for 62 cases as one person has been reported dead from the disease in the state so far. Several states have appealed to the central government to extend the lockdown protocol.

