‘Path To Soren's Downfall’: BJP's Nishikant Dubey On Section 144 Imposition In Deogarh

BJP MP from Deoghar Nishikant Dubey lashed out at Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday, February 16, over the issue of the Jharkhand government imposing Section 144 in the city in connection with the ‘Shiv Baraat’ procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri on February 18.

Notably, the district administration not only passed an order to invoke Section 144 in Deoghar but also changed the route of the 'Shiv Baraat' procession without any consultation with the festival committee on the day of Mahashivratri.

Section 144 imposed on Mahashivratri Day

The decision to impose Section 144 will lead to the downfall of Hemant Soren, said Dubey. “This is 'Baba ki Nagri'. Nobody's ego works here. I believe this is the path to downfall of Hemant Soren. This 'Shiv Barat' is the path to destruction of all his officers supporting him in this,” the BJP MP stated and also questioned as to if the procession will not be taken out in Deoghar then where else?'' “Deoghar is the land of Lord Shiv. Deoghar means he resides in every particle here. 'Shiv Barat' is being taken out here for thousands of years. If 'Shiv Barat' is not taken out in Lord Shiv's city, where else will it be done? Mecca and Vatican?,” BJP MP Nishikant Dubey further questioned.

This is 'Baba ki Nagri'. Nobody's ego works here. I believe this is the path to downfall of Hemant Soren. This 'Shiv Barat' is the path to destruction of all his officers supporting him in this: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Jharkhand govt imposing Sec 144 in Deoghar on Mahashivratri pic.twitter.com/iLegv6ALdu — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

PIL against Section 144 imposition

Challenging the imposition of Section 144 in Deoghar and also changing the route of the ‘Shiv Baraat’ ahead of the Mahashivratri festival, BJP MP from Godda Nishikant Dubey filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Jharkhand High Court.

He stated in the litigation that the state government changed the route of the yatra without consulting the Shivratri festival committee. The PIL statement read, “This is a dictatorial attitude. The faith of the devotees is being played with. This hurts religious sentiments of devotees.”

Moreover, he also questioned on what grounds section 144 was imposed. “Deoghar SDO has invoked section 144. No clear reason has been given for this. According to the Supreme Court’s ruling, prohibitive orders cannot be issued until it is proven that there is a chance that the peace in the designated region will be disturbed. However, the district administration passed the aforementioned order out of bias, and it has to be revoked,” the PIL further stated.

Clashes in Palamu

Significantly, the development comes just a day after violence erupted in the district of Palamu in Jharkhand, where people from groups of two communities clashed against each other using stones and lathis over the damage to the entrance gate of the Mahashivratri festival in the Panki bazar area.

Section 144 was imposed in the area and the internet has also been disconnected as a precautionary measure.

Image: ANI