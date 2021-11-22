Pathankot Blast: FIR Filed Against Unknown Persons Under Explosive Substances Act

Following the shocking grenade blast that was reported near the Triveni Gate of an Indian Army station in Punjab's Pathankot, the Punjab police have now filed an FIR. The FIR has been registered at the Pathankot police station under three sections of the IPC and three sections of the explosive substances act. The attack took place in the wee hours of Monday, triggering security concerns in the border region.

According to the FIR copy accessed by the Republic, a grenade was hurled near the Army camp gate by unknown persons who came riding on a motorbike when a marriage procession was passing from the area. As per the FIR, the attack took place between 08:50-09:00 PM. The report notes that a ‘bomb-like object’ was thrown from the speeding motorcycle with the intention to kill the army man securing the gate. While no injuries have been reported, parts of the grenade were recovered from the site by the local police officials.

As per the police FIR, the explosive was thrown at a distance of 15 metres from the gate with the intent to kill. The police are now analysing the CCTV footage available at the gate and nearby areas. It is worth noting that a similar explosive was used by the perpetrators who attacked Punjab's Nawanshehar police station earlier this month. The police have filed the FIR on charges of IPC and explosive substances act against the unknown individual. Further probe is now underway.

Security beefed after Pathankot blast

Police forces rushed to the Triveni army camp gate in Pathankot where the attack took place on Monday night. There is currently no information about how many people were on the bike, where they came from, or where they went. It remains to be seen whether it was a terror attack or if was it done to create panic in the border region. SSP Pathankot, Surendra Lamba confirmed the attack on Monday night and informed that the police are now ensuring high surveillance in the area to catch the perpetrators.

All police check-posts of Pathankot have been put on alert and state crime branches, as well as the intelligence agency, have been informed about the grenade attack. Besides, security has been beefed up at all the points with the police verifying details of those entering the city. The investigation may also be extended in Nawanshahr and Amritsar, where similar incidents have been reported in the past.

Image: ANI/ REPUBLICWORLD