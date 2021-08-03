Pathankot: Indian Army Chopper Crashes Into Ranjit Sagar Lake; Rescue Ops Underway

In a tragic incident, the Army Aviation, ALH Dhruv helicopter, crashed in Punjab's Pathankot on Tuesday morning. Following the crash, the Army chopper had fallen into Ranjit Sagar Dam lake.

While informing that some of the floating material of the crashed chopper has been recovered, Kathua SSP said that specialised forces and divers are conducting rescue operations. The SSP further informed that only after divers go into the lake, they will be able to know what exactly happened.

J&K | Indian Army helicopter crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam, Kathua, today



Chopper Crash: 'Both pilots of Army helicopter are safe'

Giving out further details of the incident, sources from Indian Amry have said that both the pilots from the Army Aviation ALH Dhruv Helicopter, which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam are safe. Sources also informed that the Weapon System Integrated helicopter had taken off from Pathankot (Punjab) and met with the accident during a routine sortie.

Earlier, the Indian Army sources had said that as according to the initial reports from the ground suggested that they have been recovered safely. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also deployed its rescue team in the ongoing rescue operation at Pathankot.

Army chopper crash lands in J&K's Kathua district; One pilot dead

Earlier on January 26, an Indian Army helicopter had crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, killing one out of the two pilots on board. After the incident was reported, both the pilots were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where one was reported to be critical and the other had lost his life. The helicopter that had crashed was an Army Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv of the Indian Army and the reason behind the crash was a technical obstacle.

''While returning from Pathankot, the army chopper was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in the Lakhanpur belt,'' Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Shalinder Mishra had told PTI.

On January 5, a MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force had crashed at night near Suratgarh in Rajasthan while landing due to a technical malfunction. However, the pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, the Indian Air Force had confirmed. The IAF had also said that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. They had tweeted, "During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

