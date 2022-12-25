Pathankot Village Pays Homage To Naib Subedar Omkar Singh Martyred In Sikkim Accident

Naib Subedar (AIG) Omkar Singh was one of the soldiers who got martyred during the fatal accident in North Sikkim, in which an army truck slipped down a deep slope leading to the martyrdom of over 16 Indian jawans on Friday, December 23.

He was a resident of Najowal village of Punjab's Pathankot district. The villagers went into a deep state of mourning as soon as the news of Omkar Singh’s death was received by them. Omkar Singh was posted in the Artillery Regiment as Naib Subedar and he joined the Indian Army 17 years ago.

‘A very promising student’

"Shahid Omkar Singh was the only brother among three sisters. He has left behind a five-year-old son, wife and aged parents," said Ravindra Vicky from Shaheed Sainik Parivar Suraksha Parishad.

The family members and locals said they were informed about the unfortunate incident of the death of Omkar Singh in the Sikkim accident on Saturday morning, December 24.

His uncle, Shiv Dayal Singh said, "Omkar Singh always came forward to help the needy family and now he has sacrificed his life for the sake of the country," and further added, “He was a very promising student who had struggled in life and made progress."

Sikkim accident

The Indian Army informed 16 Army personnel aboard an Indian Army truck lost their lives in a road accident in North Sikkim on December 23. The truck was a part of a three-vehicle convoy going from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. While on its way, nearing Zema, the vehicle lost control negotiating a sharp turn and skidded down a steep slope.

A rescue operation was immediately launched in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated. However, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries and lost their lives.

The deceased soldiers are Naib Subedar Chandan Kumar Mishra and Naib Subedar Omkar Singh of 285 Medical Regiment, L/Havildar Gopinath Makur, Sepoy Sukha Ram, Havildar Charan Singh and Naik Ravinder Singh Thapa of 26 Mechanised Infantry, the Army said.

From the 221 Field Regiment, Naik Vaisakh S and Naik Pramod Singh were among the deceased, while from the 25 Grenadiers, four soldiers who perished in the accident are L/Naik Bhupendra Singh, Naik Shyam Singh Yadav, Naik Lokesh Kumar and Grenadier Vikas Kumar.

Subedar Guman Singh and L/Havilder Arvind Singh from 8 Rajasthan Rifles, L/Naik Sombir Singh of 113 Engineer Regiment and L/Naik Manoj Kumar of 1871 Field Regiment were also among the soldiers who died in the accident, the Army said.

(Inputs from Agencies)

Image: ANI, PTI