A massive clash broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations on Friday in Patiala, Punjab. The clash took place between the two groups after Shiv Sena marched against Khalistan in Patiala. Following the march, pro-Khalistani groups arrived at the march site with weapons. Incidents of stone-pelting between the sides have been reported from the clash site. The police are trying to bring the situation under control by breaking the tension between the two sides.

According to visuals accessed by Republic TV, pro-Khalistani groups arrived at the Shiv Sena march site bearing sharp weapons like swords. Stone pelting also took place, following which one person was reported injured. The injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

#WATCH | Punjab: A clash broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala today.



Police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order situation.

Pro-Khalistani groups clash with Shiv Sena on the streets

Heavy police have been deployed as the situation remains tense in Patiala as a result of the clash between the two sides. As per Republic TVs on the ground reporter, Shiv Sena’s workers were sloganeering against Khalistan in Punjab when the pro-Khalistani groups launched attacks from the other side. The Shiv Sena march has been disrupted and the police are in effort to defuse tensions in the area.

Thousands have now taken to the streets in Patiala as clashes continue between the sides. Swords are being brandished by the clashing sides. Following the clashes, Dr Bhatti, former Punjab DGP while speaking to Republic TV slammed the clashes and called it ‘unfortunate’. The former officer launched an attack on the state administration and said that the Shiv Sena march should have been called off.

“It should not have happened in Punjab and I personally blame the administration. They should not have allowed Shiv Sena to take out the procession,” he told Republic. The former DGP also claimed that the attacks were inevitable as it is imposed by radical elements. Condemning the massive clashes underway, Dr Bhatti said that the administration should have taken pre-emptive steps to resolve tensions in the area.

He further added that the pro-Khalistan groups should not be allowed to recruit more people. Meanwhile, video accessed from the clash site also shows people on roofs pelting stones are the others on the street.

