Patiala: Healthcare Workers Of AIIMS Bhatinda Stage Protest; Demand Basic Facilities

Healthcare workers in Patiala staged a protest on Wednesday demanding an improvement in their basic arrangements such as their food, water, sanitation, and transport facilities from the Punjab Government. Alleging that they were devoid of adequate drinking water and food, the healthcare workers said that they were unable to perform their duties properly owing to the lack of basic necessities and the quality of their loading facilities in Patiala.

"There have been no measures taken for our stay. We are staying in apartments. There is no proper arrangement of food, no transportation for our duty, we don't even have proper drinking water available or sanitation. In one room 4 staff are staying, if one is symptomatic it puts all of us at risk," said the AIIMS Bhatinda healthcare worker.

"We will do our duty with full dedication we just demand basic necessities. We are in PPEs the whole day, we face dehydration and then we don't have proper food available. We are not able to rest properly in the facility given to us. It's in the middle of a jungle," he said.

COVID-19 cases in Punjab

Punjab on Tuesday reported 7,143 fresh cases of COVID-19 which took the tally to 5,11,652. The state recorded 231 deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 12,317 while the state's single-day recovery was registered at 8,174.

