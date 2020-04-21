Update On Punjab Cop Whose Hand Was Chopped Off: 4-5 Months Physiotherepy & Anxious Wait

The Punjab policeman whose hand was chopped off during an attack by a group of Nihang Sikhs in Patiala is recovering, stated the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). In a statement, the institute informed that it will require at least four to five months of physiotherapy for hand to become functional.

According to Director of PGIMER Chandigarh Jagat Ram, "Singh was operated on April 12, the surgery has been successful. It was complicated surgery as the hand was chopped off." Singh had successfully undergone surgery for 7 and a half hours. Along with it, his left hand had been re-implanted.

About the attack

On April 12 in the morning, some Nihang Sikhs travelling in a vehicle were denied entry into the Patiala vegetable market by the Mandi board officials. They not only refused to show the curfew pass but also crashed the vehicle against the barricades put up there. Subsequently, they attacked the police personnel on duty. While ASI Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off, the Station House Officer sustained an injury on his elbow and another official on his arm. Meanwhile, Harjeet Singh was first rushed to the Rajindra Hospital after which he was referred to PGI Hospital in Chandigarh, where the surgery took place.

Later, the authorities arrested as many as nine people who were wearing the robes of Nihang Sikhs from a Gurudwara in Balbera village in connection with the crime. Several sharp objects, automatic weapons, petrol bombs, and Rs.35 lakh were recovered from the Gurudwara. The arrests were conducted under the supervision of IG Patiala Zone Jatinder Singh Aulakh.

(With ANI Inputs)