Patiala Violence: 3 Including Shiv Sena's Harish Singla Arrested, 6 FIRs Filed

A day after violent clashes erupted between pro-Khalistan groups and Shiv Sena, a total of 3 people have been arrested by the Punjab police. According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Patiala, MS Chhina, 3 including suspended Shiv Sena Punjab working president Harish Singla have been apprehended by the police.

“All the accused in the matter, whatever maybe their connections, will be arrested, interrogated and their charge sheets will be filed post which they'll be presented in the court. No relaxation, law will take its own course,” Chhina was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Earlier today, Republic had accessed CCTV footage from the temple's gate which gave a clear account of what really went down in Patiala on April 29. Apart from clashes with Sena workers, the video showed how pro-Khalistan supporters and rioters had damaged shops outside the Kali Devi temple in Patiala.

Patiala Violence

Shocking visuals surfaced from Punjab's Patiala on Friday after Khalistan supporters openly clashed with Shiv Sena workers over the latter's 'anti-Khalistan' march in the area. Brandishing swords and sticks, pro-separatist Sikh organizations were seen taking on the Sena workers near the Kali Mata temple in Patiala. Stone-pelting was also witnessed from atop a 'Langar Bhavan'. The incident left 4 including police personnel injured. The police were also forced to resort to firing to bring the clashes under control and a curfew was imposed till 6 AM, on April 30 in the region.

In a fresh escalation of tensions in the evening, stones were pelted on the car of suspended Shiv Sena Punjab working president Harish Singla, who had helmed the 'Khalistan Murdabad' march. The incident took place roughly 50 meters from the Kali Mata mandir, where clashes had broken out earlier. Singla, who was immediately suspended by Sena, has been sent to 2-day police custody on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged that the Punjab administration and police were aware of the issue which was brewing for the last three days. They have also accused the AAP government of 'selective action' against those involved in the violence.