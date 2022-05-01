Patiala Violence Mastermind Barjinder Parwana Remanded To 4-day Police Custody Till May 5

In a major development pertaining to the Patiala violence, the prime accused Barjinder Singh Parwana has been remanded by the District Court to 4-day police custody on Sunday. During the remand from May 1 to May 5, Parwana is likely to be interrogated about a plethora of issues linked to that clash that erupted between two groups over the anti-Khalistani march in Patiala. Parwana, a disciple of the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal, has been known for his comments on the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and 1984 riots in the past and is alleged to be the mastermind of the April 29 clash.

Earlier in the day, Republic Media Network accessed exclusive footage of the violence in which Parwana, sporting a saffron turban, can be seen asking his aides to gather weapons and trigger violence. Not just that, he can be seen provoking people to join what seemed like pre-planned violence in the anti-Khalistani march.

"Instruction by CM Mann to take strict action against conspirators": Patiala IG

Soon after Republic telecasted the footage, the Patiala Police held a press briefing in which it informed that Parwana is one of the seven people arrested in connection to the incident by the teams formed by the SP of Patiala, Deepak Parikh under the direction of Patiala Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh Chhina.

"CM Bhagwant Mann has given clear instructions that strict action has to be taken against any miscreants. Officer Deepak Parekh will personally see that the case reaches a conclusion," IG Patiala said, adding, "There are some details we can't share with the media right now, since we do not want to hamper the investigation. Interrogation is a long process, and we will conduct a comprehensive investigation."

On Friday, violence had broken out after Khalistan supporters clashed with Shiv Sena workers over the latter's 'anti-Khalistan' march in the area. Brandishing swords and sticks, pro-separatist Sikh organizations were seen taking on the Sena workers near the Kali Mata temple in Patiala. The incident had led to stone-pelting by both sides, in which four persons including two policemen were injured. The incident was the first major situation of law and order in the state after the AAP government took over.