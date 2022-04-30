Patiala Violence: Mobile Internet Services Restored As Situation Improves Day After Clash

The Punjab Home Ministry on Saturday released a statement informing that the internet services in Patiala have been restored, a day after clashes between a pro-Khalistan group and Shiv Sena. In the statement, the Principal Secretary of Home Affairs and Justice said, "The Order under reference is partially modified and the services mentioned therein shall remain suspended only till 4.00 pm today instead of 6.00 pm."

In a bid to maintain the law and order situation in Patiala, Punjab police had earlier decided to suspend internet services on Saturday from 09.30 am to 06.00 pm. The move came in order to prevent the spreading of rumours on social media. The state police have also beefed up the security around the temple as the march organized by the Hindu organizations will start from there.

Speaking on the internet suspension exclusively to Republic Media Network, Patiala Deputy Commissioner, Sakshi Sawhney said that the internet suspension came as a 'step of abundant caution by the government'. She added, "Yesterday lot of misinformation was spread. Old videos and forwarded WhatsApp messages triggered the yesterday clashes." Patiala Deputy Commissioner, Sakshi Sawhney had told Republic, "FIRs have been lodged, raids are underway. We appeal to the public to maintain peace." She also said that one person has been arrested in the case.

Punjab police have been reviewing the CCTV footage of the clash in order to nab the culprits involved in the violence. The police informed, “We will identify the accused through the video footage. FIRs have been registered against those who raised pro-Khalistan slogans. We appeal to people to maintain peace.”

Patiala violence

The incident occurred earlier on Friday when the pro-Khalistani organisation collided with the Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organisations in Patiala. Stones were pelted at the Shiv Sena workers after they raised anti-Khalistan slogans. Clashes broke out outside the Kali Mata temple when members of Shiv Sena began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a crucial meeting of the DGP and all the top officials after horrific clashes broke out between the Shiv Sena workers and pro-Khalistan groups in Patiala on Friday. CM Mann informed that he directed the officials to launch an immediate investigation of the incident. Moreover, the Punjab CM has also instructed the officials to make sure that not a single culprit is spared.