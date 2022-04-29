Patiala Violence: Punjab CM Calls For Urgent Meeting With DGP, Senior Police Officials

After clashes broke between Shiv Sena and pro- Khalistani Sikh organisations in Punjab's Patiala, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday called for an urgent meeting with the DGP and other senior police officials at 5.30 pm. Four people have been injured in the clashes.

On the other hand, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh spoke to Republic TV clarifying that the Shiv Sena had not been given permission to carry out their anti-Khalistan march. SSP Singh revealed that while Shiv Sena had requested permission, it was denied to them. He further shared that even though no march by the outfit took place, the skirmish happened after Sikh organisations reached the site on the basis of certain rumours.

Meanwhile, following the clashes, former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted about the situation in Patiala and said, “Concerned about the tense situation arising due to clashes between two groups in Patiala.” The Ex-Punjab CM further tagged the Punjab Police of India and said, “Hope that Punjab Police will take firm action and ensure that law and order are maintained.''

Clashes between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations

A major clash erupted on Friday in Patiala after the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march, under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission, following which, pro-Khalistani groups arrived at the march site with weapons to attack Shiv-Sena workers.

Incidents of stone-pelting have been reported from the clash site. The police officials are trying to bring the situation under control by breaking the tension between the two groups.

“Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena’s (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don’t have any permission for the march,” DSP Mohit Malhotra told ANI. In the latest update, Shiv Sena has sacked its Punjab working president Harish Singla.