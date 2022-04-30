After a CCTV footage revealed how Khalistani supporters, brandishing swords, went on a rampage outside a Kali Temple in Patiala, pelting stones and damaging shops and vehicles, Republic Media Network has accessed new footage showing the intensity of the vandalism that unfurled in the Punjab city on Friday, April 29.

In the visuals that are as shocking as they are deplorable, groups of men can be seen running around with swords and bricks, vandalizing shops, outside the Kali temple in Patiala. Clashes between a Hindu group and pro-Khalistan supporters left at least four people injured in the city on Friday.

The video also shows the rioters attempting to barge inside the temple premises, as they continue vandalising shops and vehicles.

Patiala Violence: Sacked Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla sent to 2-day police custody

Sacked Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla, who was charged for leading the anti-Khalistan protest in Patiala, has been sent to two-day police custody. In the wake of the clashes, Shiv Sena sacked Singla on Friday and claimed that the party was not associated with the anti-Khalistan rally.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney stated, "FIRs have been lodged, raids are underway. We appeal to the public to maintain peace." She also said that one person has been arrested in the case.

The incident happened earlier on Friday when the pro-Khalistani group clashed with Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organisations in Patiala. Stones were pelted at the Shiv Sena workers after they raised anti-Khalistan slogans. Clashes broke out outside the Kali Mata temple when members of Shiv Sena began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a crucial meeting of top police officials, including the DGP, after the clash on Friday. CM Mann had informed that he directed the officials to launch an immediate investigation into the incident.

The Punjab Chief Minister also instructed officials to make sure that not a single culprit is spared.

Meanwhile, in the latest update, the Punjab government restored internet services, that were suspended in wake of the violence, to prevent the spread of any form of misinformation.

