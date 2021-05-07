Patients Scramble For Food Inside Nandyal COVID Care Centre In Andhra's Kurnool

As the country grapples with the devastating second wave of COVID-19, a disheartening incident came to light depicting the administration's apathy towards COVID-19 patients in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. A video has been accessed by Republic Media Network which captures the plight of the inmates treated at Covid Care Centre (CCC) in the TIDCO housing colony in Nandyala town.

In the video shot on Wednesday, the COVID-19 patients could be seen struggling to grab food packets due to a lack of proper administration in the supply of food to the inmates at the COVID care centre. The video shows how hazardous the situation has turned into as COVID positive patients pushed one another to get their packets. Women, children, old people and middle-aged men all crowding and grappling to get their share of food. As the patients gathered all at once to grab their share, elderly patients had a tough time getting their quota.

According to reports, patients have complained of getting lesser quantities of food despite the menu has been fixed. The patients also said that the insufficient quantities of food compel the patients to rush to the spot to get their share of food.

In order to maintain a strict vigil on the malpractices during the pandemic, the state government has been conducting raids and taking stringent action against the perpetrators. Andhra Pradesh Vigilance and Enforcement Director General K.V Rajendranath Reddy on Thursday that the state police have filed cases against six private hospitals for irregularities in COVID-19 treatment. Joint teams of Vigilance and Enforcement, Drug Control, and Medical and Health departments have held raids on 30 hospitals in the past two days.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday imposed a partial curfew along with Section 144 from May 5. The partial curfew will be imposed in the state from 12 PM to 6 AM for 14 days where the movement of only essential services will be allowed. Shops will only be allowed to stay open between 6 AM to 12 PM with the movement of people restricted under Section 144 (which prevents assembly of more than 5 persons at a place.)