Bengaluru: Patients Shifted To Other Hospitals After Shortage Of Liquid Oxygen At KIMS

Amid the surge in Coronavirus cases in Karnataka, Kempe Gowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital and Research Centre, Bengaluru faced an oxygen shortage problem. The hospital had at least 350 patients admitted out of which more than 210 were COVID infected patients and 100 plus were critical patients.

47 patients shifted to different hospitals

The shortage of liquid oxygen at the hospital premises lead to the shifting of at least 47 patients to different private and government hospitals. The patients were shifted to Victoria Hospital, Rajeev Gandhi Hospital, KC General Hospital and Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. 19 patients were treated in the hospital ICU while 27 children were treated in NSUI. All these patients required oxygen, hence they were all shifted immediately in an ambulance to different Hospitals.

According to sources Universal gas agency was supplying oxygen to the hospital. Oxygen was not supplied to KIMS for the last two days which resulted in the shortage. Due to COVID-19, the usage of oxygen is double than of earlier.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that some patients were shifted to various hospitals including Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital after a shortage of liquid oxygen at KIMS.

"Some patients were shifted to various hospitals including Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. 20 oxygen cylinders have been sent to Kempe Gowa Insitute of Medical Sciences Hospital and Research Centre," Sudhakar said.



Earlier, KIMS hospital said that it plans to shift all oxygen-dependent patients to various government and private hospitals as a precautionary measure due to a shortage of liquid oxygen. "Due to shortage of liquid oxygen from the manufacturing company on August 17, 2020, we have anticipated that low oxygen volume hypoxic crisis may occur for oxygen-dependent patients. Hence we have informed Government authorities about the situation and requested for arrangements of liquid oxygen from other suppliers," read a statement by the hospital.

For damage control and on precautionary measures, the hospital planned to shift all oxygen-dependent patients to various Government and Private Hospitals. "During this crisis, all government officials and authorities immediately responded to our call and supported us by joining hands with the management in this hour of crisis for saving the lives of the patients. We are indebted for their kind co-operation," the statement added.

(With inputs from ANI)