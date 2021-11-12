Patients With COVID History Add To New Diabetes Cases, Says Apollo Hospital Delhi

Patients who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 are the ones contributing towards newly-diagnosed diabetes cases. The health experts at the Apollo Hospital in Delhi said on Friday, "In people with a confirmed history of moderate to severe Covid-19, various recurring and new health ailments have been reported which includes hypoxia, weakness, weight-loss, hair-loss, myocarditis, thyroid and diabetes (being reported as one of the most common diseases)." The doctors at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital have conducted this study and came to the conclusion through exhaustive internal OPD data from the past two years.

An official statement from the Apollo Hospital read, "Our data from OPDs of last two years have shown that in patients who had confirmed Covid-19 infection, nearly 25% per cent were new-onset diabetic patients, stress-induced hyperglycemia was seen in 10 per cent of patients who had Covid-19 infection." The statement further added, "In patients of established diabetes (already diabetic) more than 60 per cent of patients showed worsening of glycemic status, which persisted for more than three months."

Use of steroids worsened the glucose levels: Apollo Hospital

The issue continued that diabetes in itself is at risk of being in a pro-inflammatory state and poses a risk of inflammatory response along with COVID-19 which can lead to the aggravation of blood sugar levels. Apollo further said, "Use of steroids in COVID-19 treatment further worsened the glucose levels in the patients. Stress response due to acute infection like COVID increases the blood surpasses values through Hb1ac, which may be normal. This we term as new onset of diabetes due to covid." The release continued, “For an early and better diagnosis, patients who have been administered steroids owing to serious manifestations of covid-19 are advised to keep a regular check on blood sugar levels post their recovery from the virus." The release further says that it is recommended to have an active lifestyle along with healthy eating patterns. The patients must also conduct regular preventive health check-ups and must also keep an eye on their blood sugar levels in view of increasing diabetic cases. In cases of severe COVID-19 patients, it is important to closely monitor their blood levels and take action accordingly.

With ANI inputs