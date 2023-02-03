Patna Bound SpiceJet Flight Delayed, Irked Passenger Get In A Spat With Staff

A passenger on a Patna-bound SpiceJet flight indulged in an altercation with airline officials at the Delhi airport on Friday after the flight was delayed for more than two hours.

While talking to the media, the passenger said that the scheduled departure time of aircraft 8721 was 7:20 am. The passenger further stated that the airline staff had previously stated that the delay was caused on account of bad weather but later cited technical issues.

Reportedly, several passengers were agitated and engaged in contentious disputes with airline employees at the airport over the delay in the flight's departure.

The airline has not issued any official statements.

SpiceJet Darbhanga bound flight diverted to Patna without prior notice

Earlier in December, a SpiceJet flight carrying 157 passengers onboard that was scheduled from Mumbai to Darbhanga was diverted and landed in Patna. Furious passengers created a ruckus at the Patna Airport over the change of route without any prior information.

There was an uproar on the airport premises as passengers claimed that the airline had not made any arrangements to take them to Darbhanga. "The aircraft was rescheduled, delayed for more than two hours, and didn't even make it to its initial destination," one of the passengers who shared the misery said. The passenger continued, "No aid was given by the airline's authorities."



