Bihar: As Cold Waves Continue To Shock The State, People Burn Bonfires To Keep Warm

Due to intense cold, vendors along with other people gathered on the street and set up bonfires to keep themselves warm in Bihar's capital city Patna. Due to fog and low-temperatures, people were reportedly struggling to set up bonfires in poor visibility in Patna in the early hours of Monday, December 30.

A fruitseller told a news agency, “Government has not made any arrangements for us, we ourselves bring wood pieces to burn the bonfire at night as well. We have not been provided with any blanket or wood to fight the cold.”

In a weather bulletin, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced, “Cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely to persist in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar and cold day in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and West Madhya Pradesh.”

IMD took to Twitter and announced that there would be lower visibility in the pockets of Jammu, Ambala, Churu, Agra, Gwalior, Delhi Varanasi, etc.

Visibility recorded at 0530 hours: Jammu-; Ambala,Churu, Agra, Gwalior, Delhi (Palam),Varanasi-0-25 each; Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Chandigarh, Bareilly, Jhansi, Purnea, Gaya, Bhagalpur,Satna-50 each; Bikaner,

Delhi (Safdarjung), Sultanpur, Malda, Kailashahar-200 each. pic.twitter.com/e5bJ84JErp — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) December 30, 2019

“Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and East Rajasthan,” IMD added.

Bone-shivering cold in Delhi

On Saturday, people of Delhi witnessed the coldest day of the season with temperature moving around 1.7 degrees Celcius at 8.30 am.

On Sunday, in the pockets of Delhi, the temperatures (in degrees Celcius) at Lodi Road, Palam, Safardarjung and Ayanagar were 2.2, 2.2, 2.6 and 2.5 respectively.

Skymet Weather issued warning for tourists

Skymet Weather, a weather forecasting website advised tourists not to visit Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh for the next 2-3 days as there are high chances of heavy snow.

Considering chances of heavy #snow in some parts, tourists are advised to postpone their #travel plans. Those who wish to enjoy adventurous snow-sports must take utmost precautions.https://t.co/tJ1OdjTqKz — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) December 30, 2019

