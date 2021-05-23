Patna Engineering Student Develops 'Nursing Bots' To Assist In Treatment Of COVID Patients

As the COVID-19 pandemic prevails in India, the healthcare workers have outdone themselves in saving the citizens. Meanwhile, an engineering student from Patna has come forward with her father in providing some relief to the doctors. The father-daughter duo has developed a robot that can assist doctors in taking essential COVID-19 tests.



According to the 20-year-old daughter who is one of the developers, the project details have been given to the Centre and state authorities to start the immediate use.

"With its help, we can conduct all essential tests such as oxygen, pulse, temperature. We have shared this project with state and Centre govts for its immediate use," says Akansha#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/IXl7VRne4G — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

After the outbreak of COVID-19 several such innovative projects have been developed by college students proving their skills and determination to help the country get out of this situation.

While talking to ANI, Akansha further added that "A variety of drugs are being used to fight the coronavirus. Also, people are being given Covid vaccinations in hospitals during this period. However, I feel that there is a shortage of doctors and hospital staff in large numbers in the country and the state."

She also enlightened about the basic operations that the robot can conduct and it includes delivering of medicine, food, water, nebulizer and oxygen to an infected person. Cabinet minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad has also appreciated the invention and assured all possible help, highlighted Akansha.

Moreover, the robot can help in saving the lives of the doctors as it can also carry several hospital surveillance service with video conferencing between doctors and patients.

Innovation by IITians

Recently, reports of Delhi IIT students had come out where they developed Telegram Bot that sends a notification to the user about slots available on the CoWIN portal for coronavirus vaccination. Amidst vaccine shortage and citizens seeking slots, this surely would be of great help in the fight against COVID-19. The system was programmed by two engineering students who were in their third and final year of engineering.



In May 2020, IIT Guwahati students under Dr Uday Shanker Dixit had advanced low-cost devices to disinfect gloves and masks as COVID-19 cases were at their highest at that time. With that, IIT-Kanpur had developed low-cost PPEs face shield/masks and even a ventilator prototype. While IIT Bombay students developed an application to regulate people quarantined due to the COVID-19 virus. IIT Delhi had made COVID predicting dashboards as well as low-cost test kits amongst many other items.

In April 2020, IIT Patna and Sibylline Robotics developed face shields for healthcare workers in their fight against COVID-19. More such stories have surfaced from across the country where youngsters have taken the responsibility in their hands and come up with relief ideas. This has shed a ray of hope especially for the healthcare workers proving that they are not alone in the battle against the pandemic.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)