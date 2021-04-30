Patna: Locals Attack Constable For Urging People To Wear Mask & Follow COVID Protocols

In a distressing incident, local people in Bihar's Patna brutally attacked police officers for asking them to wear masks. The unfortunate incident went out of control in Sultanganj police station of Patna City when clashes broke out between locals and police officers. A constable was admitted to the hospital after getting seriously injured.

Reportedly, the constable, identified as Rinku received injuries on his head and was admitted to NMCH Hospital for treatment. Visuals show hundreds of people coming together against the police officers. The incident comes at a time when India is facing a deadly crisis of COVID-19. Bihar has been one of the states where cases are rising unprecedentedly.

Health workers attacked for conducting duty

Earlier in April, a sanitation worker was slapped and threatened by two men who were asked to wear masks in Telangana's Nizamabad. A video of which had also gone viral.

Later in April, a video of Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar's nephew had gone viral for assaulting police officers who had asked him to wear a mask.

In March, a horrific incident had come to light where a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) worker was assaulted by a woman because she was asked to follow COVID-19 protocols. A video on the matter had also gone viral.

The government and healthcare officials have repeatedly urged citizens to follow the COVID-19 guidelines especially wearing masks in public places. However, some people are still not taking the situation seriously despite the increasing number of cases and asked to abide by the rules. Recently a government advisory had also come out where it has been requested to the people to wear a mask even at home.

Bihar COVID-19 cases

As people of the state are not sticking to the protocols, Bihar is recording a storm of fresh cases. On Thursday, the state recorded more than 13000 fresh COVID-19 cases. Patna, in particular, tops the chart with over 17,000 active cases during the current wave. There are more than 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases in Bihar. Recent reports suggest that in the current wave cases are getting reported from rural areas which is a matter of concern.