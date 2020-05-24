Patna: Mahavir Temple To Allow Visits At Specified Time Slots Based On Names Of Devotees

Authorities at Patna's Mahavir temple have decided to allot specified time slots to devotees for visiting the shrine, in a bid to ensure the strict compliance of the norms of social distancing after the coronavirus lockdown ends.

Temple authorities have decided to divide the temple visit timings into hourly slots, based on the alphabets in the name of devotees.

"We have decided that timings will be divided into hourly slots according to alphabets, for example, people with names starting from A and B can visit from 7 am to 8 am. Also, alphabets will be assigned for a particular day. Bookings will be done online", said Kishore Kunal, secretary of the temple trust.

The Central Government had banned all kinds of congregations of devotees at religious places while imposing a lockdown on March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Currently, the country is in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown which is in force with certain relaxations. This phase is scheduled to end on May 31.

READ | Massive Finding At Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi: Shivaling, Broken Idols & Pillars excavated

Tirupati Balaji issues guidelines for devotees

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the administrative body of Lord Balaji temple, is gearing up to allow devotees for ''Darsanam'' of Lord Balaji amid the coronavirus induced lockdown. TTD officials said that the limited number of devotees will be allowed for ''Darsanam'' (worshipping).

"We will allow a limited number of devotees for ''Darsanam'. Accordingly, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials are making arrangements for running buses from Tirupati to Tirumala. Markings are being done in buses. Arrangements are being done for social distancing at bus complexes and ticket counters," said the officials.

READ | Rajasthan: Unique Library Built Under Temple Is One Of Asia's Biggest Libraries

"Once the lockdown restrictions are relaxed and the temple is opened, the RTC will run buses. In 49 seater buses, 30 passengers will be allowed. In 47 seater buses, 28 passengers will be allowed. In 45 seater bus, 25 passengers will be allowed. Every passenger must wear a mask," they added.

APSRTC Tirumala depot's Deputy Manager Giridhar Reddy said that authorities are ready to run buses from the day TTD allows for darshan of Lord Balaji. "Passengers must wear masks and must observe the social distance. Leg operated sanitizer machines for hand wash will be there at the bus stand. Volunteers will be there to guide. Bus fares will be the same, as usual," added Mr Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Centre Launches Scheme To Solarise Entire Konark Temple, Konark Town

READ | Subramanian Swamy Issues First Response As Shivaling & Idols Dug Up At Ayodhya Temple Site