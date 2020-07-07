Patna Medical College To Send Team To Nitish's Residence After Niece Tests COVID Positive

The Patna Medical College will deploy six doctors, three nurses, and a ventilator at the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after his niece, who resides with him at 1 Anne Marg, tested positive for Coronavirus. She is now under treatment at AIIMS Patna.

The Patna Medical College on Tuesday issued an order in that regard after Secretary of the State Health Department directed the hospital to do so as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests COVID Negative After Attending Event With Infected BJP Leader

CM Nitish Kumar had a narrow escape as he tested negative two days back after there were reports of Bihar Legislative council Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh testing positive, with whom Nitish Kumar had shared ideas and participated in the swearing ceremony of the nine newly elected Bihar legislative council members along with Deputy CM Sushil Modi, and Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Chowdhary.

The samples of all the secretarial staffs of the CM's office were collected except for one DSP rank officer, who is deployed in the security of the Chief Minister, all others tested negative.

So far among the politicians, one Minister in the Bihar government and 4 legislators have tested positive.

READ | COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 97 In Bihar; Total Number Of Cases At 12,140

Bihar COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar inched towards the three-digit-mark on Monday when the state health department confirmed seven more casualties, even as the total number of cases reached 12,140 with 276 fresh infections. According to a statement issued by the department, the death toll has risen to 97 with fatalities being reported from Samastipur and Darbhanga (two each) and Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, and Gaya (one each).

COVID-19 cases have been reported from all the 38 districts in the state. Patna tops the list with a tally of 1,058, followed by Bhagalpur (616), Begusarai (528), Madhubani (511), Muzaffarpur (496) and Siwan (490).

Altogether 9,014 people have been discharged after recovering from the viral infection till date, the department said, adding that the recovery rate was 74.25%, higher than the national average.

READ | 404 People In Bihar Test Positive For COVID-19; Death Toll Reaches 90

READ | Coronavirus Reaches Bihar CM's Residence; Nitish Kumar's Niece Gets Infected