Patna: Over 150 Children Hospitalised With Food Poisoning After Lunch At Bihar Diwas Event

More than 150 school children were hospitalised with food poisoning in Patna after having lunch during the Bihar Diwas celebrations on Tuesday, March 22. The students were admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital after complaints of stomach ache and vomiting. Doctors said the children ate something at the food stall, following which their health deteriorated. They are now in stable condition.

"More than 156 students have been registered here for treatment. Everyone is in a stable condition. Most of them complained of upset stomach & vomiting," said Dr Vibha Singh, adding that proper treatment is being given to the children.

The District Magistrate has formed a committee to inquire about the quality of food served at the event.

"We assume that there was some problem with the food. The District Magistrate has also formed a committee to investigate the matter," Dr Singh said.

Bihar Diwas

Bihar Diwas celebrations were held in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on March 22 which was also attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. School students from across the state were invited to the event. Bihar Diwas or statehood day was celebrated after a gap of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.