Patna Police Detains Man In Terror Module Case From Lucknow; Brings Him Back To Bihar

Bihar Police on Saturday detained one person from Uttar Pradesh in the Patna terror module case. The detained person, identified as Advocate Nuruddin Jungi, was allegedly helping the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the '2047' plot.

Jungi was picked up by the special team of Patna Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Lucknow. Nuruddin Jungi is the 19th accused in the FIR, which has named 26 people. He hails from Darbhanga. He was brought back to Bihar.

In a press briefing, Patna Police said that the alleged 'kingpin' of the 'divide India' module Arman Malik studied at JNU. Police said that he was associated with PFI and SDPI. The other arrested accused are former Jharkhand Police officer Mohammad Jallauddin and Athar Parvez.

"They were training youth in the name of martial arts and physical training," ASP Prakash said, adding that foreign funding link is being investigated. Meanwhile, Malik and Athar Parvez have been sent to two-day police custody.

Malik had set up an institution in Alba Colony without any registration which used to collect Rs 600 per month from the residents. He also did land brokery deals with Parvez and his brother.

'2047' plot case

On Thursday, Patna Police uncovered a chilling document that talked about setting up an "Islamic government" in India by 2047 when the country will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its independence.

Excerpts of the internal document remarked that the PFI is confident that even if 10 percent of the Muslim population rallied behind it, then the Islamic outfit would subjugate the "majority community to their knees and bring back the glory of Islam in India."

However, the PFI has distanced itself from the anti-India plot busted by Patna Police. "NIA, ED and others came after us. Now they are asking state and city police to come after us. In the particular story created by the police, the dots are not matching...It is a work of fiction," PFI General Secretary Anis Ahmed said.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Police conducted raids in Madhubani, Kathihar, Araria, Motihari, Muzaffarpur and Patna districts in connection with the case.