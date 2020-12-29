Patna Police Lathi-charge Left Workers, Farmer Union Members Protesting Against Farm Laws

The Patna police on Tuesday resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, mostly from Left parties, marching towards Raj Bhavan to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws. The march was organized by the members of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti and other Left organisations.

The Police baton-charged the agitating farmer union members after they allegedly pelted stones at the security force. The protest march which began from Patna’s Gandhi Maidan was stopped by the police at Dak Bungalow Chowk, using barricades and batons, following which a clash broke out between the two sides.

The march was held in solidarity with the farmers protesting at various Delhi borders against the three agriculture laws enacted by the Centre in September. Thousands of farmers have been agitating against the three reforms for over a month, despite the harsh spell of winter, unrelenting in their demand of withdrawal of the legislations.

Patna: Members of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti and other Left organisations hold protest march to the Governor's House over Centre's three farm laws#Bihar pic.twitter.com/6zMvfURdRC — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

Farmers agree for dialogue with Centre

Earlier on Saturday, the protesting farmer unions decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks. They had also decided that a tractor march will be held on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway on December 30.

Meanwhile, security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri where the farmers have been camping for over a month. The protests have also led to traffic congestion in the national capital, forcing police to divert vehicular movement.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middleman and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and mandi systems will stay and has accused the Opposition of misleading the farmers.

(With inputs from agency)