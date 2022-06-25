Patna: SpiceJet Flight Take-off Rejected, Returns To Bay After Fuselage Door Sounds Alarm

In a massive development, the SpiceJet flight SG-3724 flying from Bihar's Patna to Guhawati, Assam was forced to return to the bay after the take-off on Saturday, June 25. The flight has been cancelled. Reports suggest that the fuselage door warning light was illuminated. Reportedly, the flight was carrying a Minister along with 100 passengers. It is important to mention here that none of the passengers suffered any injury as the flight landed safely. Arrangements for a fresh take-off on a different aircraft were made for the passengers of the aforesaid flight.

The SpiceJet spokesperson said, "SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating flight SG-3724, sector PAT-GAU. During the take-off roll, the fuselage door warning light was illuminated. Subsequently, the take-off was rejected and the aircraft returned to bay."

SpiceJet flight caught fire due to a bird hit

In another incident on June 19, a huge tragedy was prevented when a SpiceJet jet headed for Delhi made an emergency landing at Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan Airport after catching fire mid-air. All 185 passengers aboard the SG 725 flight were saved after the aircraft's left engine caught fire. Following this, SpiceJet has now released a statement stating that a bird hit the flight's engine number 1 and caused damage.

"On June 19, 2022, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft was operating SG-723 (Patna-Delhi). On take-off, during rotation, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit Engine number 1. As a precautionary measure and as per SOP, the Captain shut down the affected engine and decided to return to Patna,” SpiceJet's statement said.

The DGCA released a statement detailing the event, revealing the cause of the fire, hours after the Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at the Patna airport. According to the statement, the flight had to turn around after being struck by a bird. One of the engines then failed mid-flight, forcing the aeroplane to turn around.

At around 12:10 pm, after the aeroplane had taken off in the morning, the authorities discovered that its left engine had caught fire. Notably, despite several attempts to keep birds away from flight paths, the number of cases of bird hits has been increasing. In cases of bird strikes on runways, it prompts the aircraft to apply emergency brakes, while on the other hand, planes have to opt for an emergency landing in case it is in the air.

Image: ANI