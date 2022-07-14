Patna SSP's 'PFI Organises Shakhas Like RSS' Comparison Sparks Controversy

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dillon has stirred up a row after he compared Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Popular Front of India (PFI) while commenting on a terror module that was busted earlier in the day. As per the initial information received, six people have been arrested for a plot targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"These people used to organise shakhas like RSS in the name of physical education. They used to brainwash youth with their agenda and propaganda," SSP Dillon said.

Bihar ADG (HQ) Jitendra Singh Gangwar told Republic that comparing one organisation with the other doesn't serve a purpose from a legal and practical point of view.

"I think it is an unwarranted comment...He made a comment that was not wanted at this stage. He should have stuck to the basis of the investigation. He shouldn't have compared the two organisations," Gangwar said.

Plot to target PM Modi busted by Bihar Police; six arrested

Bihar Police have arrested six people including the main planner of the plot to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The police have claimed that it has busted a "potential terror module indulging in anti-India activities."

The first two arrested persons have been identified as retired Jharkhand police officers, Mohammad Jallauddin and Athar Parvez, police said, adding that they are linked with the Popular Front of India (PFI). The third accused, Arman Malik, is allegedly the mastermind of the terror module. Following Malik's arrest, three more people have been picked up.

"They were teaching locals how to use swords and knives and also instigating them for communal violence. An investigation has revealed that people from other states were visiting them in Patna. Those visitors used to change their names while staying in hotels in the Bihar capital to conceal their identities," Phulwari Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manish Kumar said.

Police also seized several objectional documents related to extremism from their possession, including alleged documents aiming to 'Islamise India by 2047'.