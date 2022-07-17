Patna Terror Module Accused Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 23 Post Arrest From Lucknow

Nooruddin Jungi, an accused in the Patna terror module which was a plot to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and establish an Islamic government in India by 2047, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on July 16 and has now been remanded to judicial custody. According to sources of Republic Media Network, the accused was arrested from Lucknow by Patna Police and has been sent to judicial custody till July 23. Moreover, his role is said to be that of an instigator, and to radicalise people for extremist agendas and Police have found evidence against him to back up the claims.

An advocate by profession, Jungi hails from Bihar's Darbhanga district which has two more accused named in plotting the terror module. Notably, a total of 26 FIRs have been registered by the Bihar Police and over six arrests have been made so far.

'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India'

The Bihar Police on July 14 found a document titled 'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India' which talked about establishing Islamic rule in India on the 100th anniversary of India's independence. The document, which was eight pages in length, was recovered after the Police busted a "potential terror module indulging in anti-India activities" which was a plot to target PM Modi.

After busting the terror module on Thursday, Manish Kumar, Phulwari Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), revealed that the Police arrested two accused named Mohammad Jalaluddin and Athar Parvez who have links with the Popular Front of India (PFI). The PFI, however, rejected claims of any connection with the accused and called it "a work of fiction".

Notably, Jalaluddin is a former Jharkhand Police officer and accompanies Parvez, a former member of the banned organisation SIMI and current member of PFI, and Arman Malik, the alleged kingpin of the 'divide India' module in the Police custody.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police conducted raids at multiple locations in the state including Madhubani, Kathihar, Araria, Motihari, Muzaffarpur and Patna to further investigate the matter.

Image: Republic World, PTI