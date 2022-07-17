Patna Terror Module Case: Accused Sanaullah Was Reportedly On ED's Radar Since 2020

In the '2047' anti-India plot, Republic Media Network accessed the panchnama of one of the accused-- Popular Front of India (PFI) Bihar General Secretary Sanaullah in the terror module case. He is currently on the run.

According to the panchnama, Sanaullah was on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) radar since 2020 and his activities were being monitored. His residence was searched by the federal agency on 3 December 2020.

Speaking to Republic, Sanaullah's father refuted the allegations against his son. "The allegations that are made are not true. No anti-India activities were carried out. All the events that used to happen were with the Constitutional Rights. There was no plot to make India an Islamic country. ED had also come but nothing was proved," he said.

Mustakin, another accused in the terror module case, said that Sanaullah used to organise PFI events in Darbanga's Shakarpur village. "Sanaullah used to say PFI is there to help the poor. I'm not connected to the matter," he said.

'2047' plot case

A terrifying document that discusses intentions to create an "Islamic government" in India by the 100th anniversary of the nation's independence was discovered by Bihar Police on Thursday. The eight-page pamphlet, titled "India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India," was discovered after police detained three suspects and busted a possible terror cell with connections to PFI. The FIR includes the names of 26 persons. At least four persons have been arrested in the case.

Excerpts from an internal paper marked "not for distribution" say that the PFI is sure that even if only 10% of the country's Muslims support it, the group will "subjugate the majority community to their knees and bring back the glory of Islam in India."

Police is also probing the alleged foreign funding link in the case. "The police have also engaged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further probe pertaining to their money trail," a police official had said.