Patna Terror Module Case: Pakistan-ISI Link Emerges; Attempt Made To Honeytrap SIT Member

In a massive development, a Pakistan-ISI connection has emerged in the Patna Terror case which was busted last week. Attempts were also made to honeytrap a Special Investigation Team (SIT) member who was probing the case.

Last week, Patna Police busted radicalised 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and arrested one Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir from the Phulwari Sharif area. During questioning, Tahir confessed that Pakistan and other anti-India nations were involved in the terror module.

More international numbers were recovered from Tahir's mobile and a separate WhatsApp group called 'Markhor', which is the national animal of Pakistan, was found. It only had Pakistan numbers with some ISI members.

Chats were also recovered pertaining to preparing people for jihad and connecting them with the radical ideology. Another WhatsApp group, called Al Falahi, was found. Its headquarters is in a Madrassa in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. It consisted of members of madrassas located along the Indo-Nepal border. Their main job was to watch the activity in the border area.

Police had called it an extremist group with anti-India thinking with members totally brainwashed. A probe has been launched to arrest other members of the group.

Republic has accessed snapshots of the chat of the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' group dated- June 27, 2022. In the chat, a person named Ilyas Patel shared a picture. In reply, another person- Tahir, wrote, "Ab direct Jihad karenge. 2023 main (Now, we will directly resort to Jihad. In 2023.)"

'2047' plot busted

Apart from this, Patna Police has also uncovered a separate '2047' anti-India plot that talked about plans to establish an "Islamic government" in India by the 100th anniversary of the country's independence. The eight-page document titled 'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India' was recovered after police busted a potential terror module.