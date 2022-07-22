Patna Terror Module: NIA Gets Home Ministry's Nod To Take Over Probe Into Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon take over the Patna terror module case, which was busted last week by the Patna police. The 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' group was planning 'direct jihad' in 2023.

According to sources, the NIA is in the process of registering the case after getting a nod from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Patna terror module case: Pakistan-ISI link emerges

During the interrogation of accused Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, a Pakistan-ISI link emerged in the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' case. Tahir, who was arrested from the Phulwari Sharif area, confessed that Pakistan and other anti-India countries were involved in the module.

Two WhatsApp groups were also found on his phone which talked about the 'Khilafat movement' in 2024 and 'direct Jihad' in 2023. A WhatsApp group called 'Markhor' was found which only had Pakistani members with some ISI members.

Chats were recovered pertaining to prepare people for jihad and connecting them with radical ideology. A WhatsApp group called Al Falahi was found which was operated from a Madrassa in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. It consisted of members of madrassas located along the India-Nepal border with the objective to keep an eye on activity in the border area.

Police had called it an extremist group with anti-India thoughts with members totally brainwashed. An investigation has been launched to arrest other members of the group.

Earlier, Republic Media Network had accessed chats of the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' group dated June 27, 2022, in which, a person named Ilyas Patel shared a picture. In reply, another person named Tahir wrote, "Ab direct Jihad karenge. 2023 main (Now, we will directly resort to Jihad. In 2023.)"

Apart from this, Patna Police has also exposed a separate '2047' anti-India plot that talked about plans to install an "Islamic government" in India by the 100th anniversary of the country's independence. The eight-page document titled 'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India' was recovered after police busted a potential terror module.

Image: Republic World