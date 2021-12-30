Patnaik inaugurates Kalinga Art Gallery and 5 Regional Art Galleries

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday inaugurated Kalinga Art Gallery and five regional art galleries in the districts and announced the establishment of a world class museum complex in the state.

The Kalinga Art Gallery is the largest of its kind in the state and is located in the premises of the State Museum, the regional art galleries have been set up in Chhatrapur (Ganjam), Puri, Balasore, Sambalpur and Koraput.

The Odisha Lalit Kala Akademy has taken the initiative for the establishment of these art galleries, an official said.

Attending the function on virtual mode, Patnaik announced that a world class museum complex will soon come up in the state and that he has directed the Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture to develop a comprehensive master plan for it with facilities for history, art and culture.

“We have unique traditions of painting, architecture, sculpture and handicraft that reflects a long diverse cultural heritage. Art runs in our blood, is ingrained in our mind. We owe a responsibility to our artistic traditions and should do everything to protect, conserve and promote this unique tradition”, he said.

The Kalinga Art Gallery will be a power house of art and artistes of the state. It will be a confluence of artistes from different regions, including those of national and international repute. It will also help art loving citizens and tourists to learn about the artistic traditions, he said.

The regional art galleries will encourage the local artistes to display their artistic creativity and promote local art forms. These galleries will be a focal point of interaction among the young and budding artistes, help them to learn and evolve over time, Patnaik said.

Minister for Literature and Culture, J P Panigrahi and the president of Odisha Lalitkala Akademy Sudarsan Pattnaik also spoke on the occasion. PTI AAM KK KK KK

