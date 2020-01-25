Patna's JD Women's College Rolls Back Burqa Ban In Classrooms After Severe Pushback

Amid uproar over the newly issued dress code banning burqas, Patna's J D Women's College on Saturday has retracted its directive on the 'burqa', as stated by the college's Principal Dr. Shyama Rai. The college had earlier issued a directive stating that all students had to mandatorily follow the dress code prescribed by the college on all days except Saturdays, according to ANI. Moreover, the college had levied a blanket ban on burqas and imposed a fine of Rs. 250 on violating it.

Burqa banned by Patna's J D Women's college

"All students have to come to college in the prescribed dress code, every day except on Saturday. Students are prohibited from wearing 'burqa' in college. A fine of Rs 250 has been imposed for those who don't follow the rules", reads a notice issued by the college. Moreover, reports state that the burqas were banned only inside classrooms to maintain uniformity among students.

Hyderbad college's 'Kurta' rule

Previously in September, Hyderabad's St. Francis College implemented an order on a bizarre dress code of Kurtis mandatorily falling below knee-length, according to sources. Sources further reported that multiple students were halted at the college gate because their Kurtis was allegedly an inch above their knees. This had reportedly led to an altercation between the students and the college's security staff.

Rule implemented in August

While the rule has been implemented since August 1 after a meeting between the students and the management, the outrage against it has sparked later. Students took to Facebook to post their war against moral policing. One of the posts of a former student of the all-girls college alleges that the “below the knee length” rule was imposed citing that 'thighs attract boys'. The protest witnessed many violent altercations between the security staff and students – 'new security staff were hired expressly for this purpose', alleged students. JNU took recently revoked a 'dress code' prescribed in its new hostel manual after sever pushback.

