Patra Chawl Land Scam: Tenants Narrate How They Were Cheated; 'Rent Stopped, Had No Money'

As the Patra Chawl scam exploded with the arrest of MP Sanjay Raut, Republic Media Network reached ground zero - the northern Mumbai suburb of Goregaon - on Tuesday.

Notably, in 2007, Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd (GACPL), a wholly owned subsidy of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (DIL), entered into an agreement with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). As per the agreement, GAPCL was to provide new homes to 672 tenants of the chawl, then develop flats for MHADA and sell the remaining area to private developers.

'We are the ones suffering'

Pravin Raut and other directors of GACPL did not build a single house for the 672 displaced tenants. They actually sold the Floor Space Index to nine private developers for Rs 901.79 crore. Seeing the irregularities, the MHADA terminated the deal and issued a termination notice to GACPL in January 2018. Thereafter, the nine private developers who had bought FSI from the GACPL moved Bombay High Court, leaving the project stalled.

Speaking to the channel, one of the tenants said, "We are just fighting for our homes and our rent. Before 2017, each tenant, 672 in number, was getting Rs 40,000 as rent. For the past five years, the number of tenants has come down to 550-580, and none of us has got even a rupee in the name of rent."