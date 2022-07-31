Patra Chawl Land Scam: Witness Swapna Patkar Records Statement Against Sanjay Raut

In another fresh development in the Patra chawl scam case, Swapna Patkar, who is a witness in the case, on Sunday, reached the Vakola police station and recorded her statement against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a complaint that was filed by her, stating she was threatened to withdraw her previous statement before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Raut in the same case.

This comes after ED recovered Rs 11.5 lakh cash from Sanjay Raut's residence during the raid in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of Patra 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

Earlier in the day, sources informed Republic that Patkar registered a complaint in the Vakola police station stating that she has received a threat letter from unknown people asking her to withdraw her statement. Vakola police have filed a non-cognisable case under Section 507 (offence of criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of IPC and the investigation is underway. An FIR will also be registered in the matter soon.

ED seizes massive cash from Sanjay Raut's residence

Earlier this morning, a team of 12 ED officials reached Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup to conduct searches. As per sources, the agency sleuths also questioned the Sena leader, who earlier skipped two summons in connection with the money laundering case.

ED officials accompanied by CRPF personnel reached Raut's residence at 7 a.m. and began conducting searches. Following this, Raut denied any misconduct and alleged that he was being attacked due to revenge politics. The agency officials took Raut to the ED office for further questioning.

