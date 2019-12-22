Sambit Patra Slams Congress, Says 'It's Main Aim Is To Distort, Divide & Destroy India'

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday, December 22, reached Jammu to launch the party's information campaign on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC. He also slammed the Congress party by saying that its main aim is to "distort, divide and destroy India." Addressing the media, he praised the Prime Minister for working relentlessly to resolve long-pending issues like Article 370, Triple Talaq, Ram Mandir and the grant of citizenship to the persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, staying in India's refuge.

'Congress' main aim is to distort, divide and destroy India'

He also blamed the Congress for leaving no stone unturned to get the country "burnt and destroyed". He said that PM Narendra Modi will never allow its intention to succeed. "As far as the Congress is concerned, the main aim of the party is to distort, divide and destroy India - this three 'D' of Congress party is known since its inception and we have seen the country was divided into religious lines way back in 1947 because of the Congress party which has been reiterated by (Home Minister) Amit Shah on the floor of Parliament," the BJP leader told reporters.

He said PM Modi has a strong resolve and will never let "this type of intention" of the Congress party to succeed. Referring to the BJP mantra of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas and Sab Ka Vishwas', he said, "Whatever is good for the country will be done by Modi." He said, "Over the years, you have seen discussions on Article 370, Triple Talaq, Ram Mandir and CAA but no government made any attempt to address these issues. How will the country improve and move forward? Today we have a Prime Minister who we are proud of as he is working relentlessly to resolve the unresolved issues of the country at the earliest."

He said the country has thankfully resolved the issue of temporary Article 370 by its abrogation, while Ram Mandir issue stands resolved by the court. "We have seen the rights being given to Muslim women through triple talaq abolition and now the CAA which is meant to give rights to the marginalised people, who came from the three Islamic countries following their persecution," he said.

'We will show the mirror to the people'

Defending the CAA, he said because the country was divided on religious lines decades ago, there was a need for such an act and it is in no way against any particular community or any citizen of the country. "As far as CAA is concerned, Shah had made it clear on the floor of the Parliament that it is not meant to snatch the rights but to give rights and it does not exclude anyone. We will show the mirror to the people," he said.

In response to a question about the Congress remarks that the "unconstitutional" legislation will not be implemented in the party-ruled states, he said, "Constitutionally, these states cannot refuse and they have to abide by what the Parliament has already legislated upon. These are only political rhetoric and gimmicks that some of these Congress states are making. They cannot do this." On the proposed NRC, he said the government has not taken a decision on this but "we will cross the bridge when we reach it."

(With PTI inputs)