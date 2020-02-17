The Debate
‘Patriotic, Brahmin Bride Needed’: Netizens Furious Over 'misogynistic' Matrimonial Ad

General News

Social media is flooded with angry reactions after a matrimonial ad, published in a newspaper, for a certain Dr Abhinav Kumar, BDS, made shallow demands.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Patriotic

A viral matrimonial advertisement was subject to trolls for its absurd requirements. The ad, seeking "Indian Hindu Brahmin girl working from Jharkhand or Bihar," made netizens furious for its seemingly sexist nature.

According to the advertisement, the bride-to-be should be “very fair, beautiful, very loyal, very trustworthy, loving, caring, brave, powerful, rich,” among other ridiculous demands. While it has been explicitly mentioned in the ad that the doctor is “presently not working”, the person is looking for an "Indian Hindu Brahmin girl working from Jharkhand or Bihar."

But the ad doesn’t stop with misogynist demands, it also wants an “extremely patriotic” person with a “keen desire” to increase the country’s “military and sports capabilities”. Though there has not been any clarity in the ad to how to fulfil that criteria, it adds that the girl should be an “expert” in raising a child and an excellent cook. 

“talk only by sms, I won't receive calls. No hurrying on marriage,” the ad reads with a phone number and email-id mentioned in it.

Netizens furious

Social media was furious after reading such an advertisement and wished the man remains unmarried for life. Check out the reactions.

Published:
COMMENT
