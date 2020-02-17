‘Patriotic, Brahmin Bride Needed’: Netizens Furious Over 'misogynistic' Matrimonial Ad

A viral matrimonial advertisement was subject to trolls for its absurd requirements. The ad, seeking "Indian Hindu Brahmin girl working from Jharkhand or Bihar," made netizens furious for its seemingly sexist nature.

According to the advertisement, the bride-to-be should be “very fair, beautiful, very loyal, very trustworthy, loving, caring, brave, powerful, rich,” among other ridiculous demands. While it has been explicitly mentioned in the ad that the doctor is “presently not working”, the person is looking for an "Indian Hindu Brahmin girl working from Jharkhand or Bihar."

But the ad doesn’t stop with misogynist demands, it also wants an “extremely patriotic” person with a “keen desire” to increase the country’s “military and sports capabilities”. Though there has not been any clarity in the ad to how to fulfil that criteria, it adds that the girl should be an “expert” in raising a child and an excellent cook.

“talk only by sms, I won't receive calls. No hurrying on marriage,” the ad reads with a phone number and email-id mentioned in it.

Netizens furious

Social media was furious after reading such an advertisement and wished the man remains unmarried for life. Check out the reactions.

Indian Hindu Brahmin looking for a bride who is an extremist yet compassionate, patriotic, powerful, rich, expert in child raising, military capabilities and an excellent cook.



But he himself is unemployed right now.



- Via facebook pic.twitter.com/tvWc6Usg4M — Jyoti Yadav (@jyotiyadaav) February 16, 2020

Ladies, this is the all India exam of our lives.

Pls call 8521144946 with your CVs and/or hot pix. https://t.co/5fiUEkxM5d — Anoo Bhuyan (@AnooBhu) February 17, 2020

I think I'm only lacking in being fair and beautiful (nothing fair and lovely can't handle) and child raising expertise. Pretty sure I'll learn after raising 1-2 pathetic children. Dr. Abhinao Kumar, BDS I'm coming for ya 😍 pic.twitter.com/mGiiq1k849 — Confusedicius 🇮🇳 (@Erroristotle) February 16, 2020

Extremist but compassionate 🙄🙄🙄 did he sit with a dictionary of adjectives to write that 😏😏😏 — yash (@yadsul) February 17, 2020

