Patrolling The Street Delhi Police Officials Attacked With Knives, Criminals Arrested

The brazenness of criminals on the streets of the national capital was once again witnessed when a criminal attacked two Delhi cops on Tuesday evening. In the incident, one cop identified as head constable Vikrant sustained injuries on his hand and neck while his companion constable Harish narrowly escaped from getting injured.

The incident occurred in the Mayapuri area of West Delhi at around 8:00 pm, yesterday (June 27). The accused in the crime has been identified as Vishal alias DC. He has been arrested by the Delhi Police officials after the incident came to light. As per the law enforcement officials, Vishal and his brother Krishna were roaming around the streets of Delhi with knives and other sharp objects when two Delhi Police officials Harish and Vikrant came to know about their plans and tried to stop them.

Criminal attacks himself

After the police attempted to confront the culprits, Vishal and Krishna attacked HC Vikrant and CT Harish with surgical blades. They specifically targeted the neck of HC Vikrant, whose alertness prevented him from getting grievously injured. Seeing themselves surrounded, both Vishal and Krishna surrendered themselves to the Police, which had come by then but not before Vishal deliberately injured himself with the blade.

"This has become one of the modus operandi of the criminals recently. Most of them when being arrested by Police are attacking themselves so that they can show to the public that they have been mistreated by the Police," said one of the investigating officers in this case.

"We have registered the case under sections that include the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. Both Vishal and Krishna have criminal records. Thankfully both of our brave officials Vikrant and Harish are out of danger," said Vichitra Veer DCP (West) Delhi Police.