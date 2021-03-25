'Pattern Of Evaluation Causes Harm': SC Allows Permanent Commission To Women Officers

In a historic decision on March 25, the Supreme Court of India directed the Central government to allow permanent commission (PC) to women officers who were excluded from the same on the ground of fitness standards.

Multiple petitions were filed by women officers in the Indian Army and the Indian Navy had moved to the Supreme Court of India over the non-implementation of its order to grant them a permanent commission in the Indian armed forces. The petitions demand contempt proceedings against those who allegedly failed in their duty to comply with the court’s order.

The apex court directed the Army to reconsider the pleas of nearly 650 women Short Service Commission officers for grant of PC within two months in accordance with the fresh directions issued by the Court. READ | Indian Army declares results on 615 women officers' permanent commission; 49% to continue

As per ANI reports, Chitrangda Rastravara and Advocate on Record (AOR) Archana representing a woman officer had said that the Army claimed that out of 615 women officers in the force, there are 422 who have been found eligible and fit for permanent commission. But in reality, only 277 out of those 422 have been granted permanent commission, while the remaining 145 are officers who are either non-optees, or whose results have been withheld due to medical or administrative reasons, and 193 have been denied permanent commission.

The apex court last year had ordered the Central government to grant Permanent Commission (PC) to women in the Army's non-combat support units on par with their male counterparts.

Pronouncing the verdict on a batch of petitions filed by women officers for permanent commission in the Indian Army and Navy Justice Chandrachud said that the ceiling of 250 has not been crossed till 2010. The statistics which have been placed on record completely demolish the case of benchmarking. There can be no judicial review of standards adopted by the Army.

The Supreme Court also observed that society has been created by males, for males. "The pattern of evaluation causes economic and psychological harm to SSC ( (short service commission) women officers," a two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said.

