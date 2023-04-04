Paw-parents Know No Rural-urban Divide; 67% Gen-Z Pet Parents Seek Better Pet Care

More than five in 10 pet parents in Bengaluru spend over Rs 3,000 a month on their furry friends, a survey by a pet-care start-up found. The survey, conducted by Supertails.com, a pet-care start up, found that nearly 55% pet owners in Bengaluru and 52% in Mumbai spend more than three grand a month on their pets. Meanwhile, in Delhi, 40% pet parents spend around Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 a month. Interestingly, paw parents in tier 2 and tier 3 cities spend nearly the same amount on their pets as their more urban counterparts.

Paw parents know no rural-urban divide

While nearly 39% of paw parents or pawrents spend more than Rs 3,000 on their pets a month, 47% paw parents in tier 2 and tier 3 cities spend between Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 a month. The number is similar in Agra, Bihar, Jaipur and Haryana.

The statistics further revealed that Gen-Z drove the first-time pet-parent pool with over 48% of pet adoption being led by Gen-Zs followed by millennials at 44% in the last 2 years. Pandemic-induced loneliness gave birth to first-time and new-age pet parents. Other catalysts included rapid urbanisation, nuclear family setups, and pet humanisation.

What Gen Z seeks in pet care

Besides spending numbers, the survey further revealed that Gen Z pet parents, those born between 1997 to 2013, are more actively concerned about their pets' access to veterinary services than their more elder counterparts. Data showed that nearly 72% parents from Gen Z believe that online vet consultations need to be made easier, without them having to travel long distances with their pets and help them avoid long queues. Nearly 67% paw parents also feel the need to introduce emergency consultations for pets in India.

Who conducted the survey?

The survey, aimed at understanding the psyche of pet parents, was conducted by Bengaluru-based pet care startup Supertails.com. The purpose of the survey was to delve into the psyche of pet parents from all corners of the nation. "India's pet-parenting community is majorly driven by first-time pawrents who envision a rewarding experience when they start out but unfortunately face challenges because of a lack of the right resources," said Vinit Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Supertails.com.