Paw-parents Know No Rural-urban Divide; 67% Gen-Z Pet Parents Seek Better Pet Care

Quick links:
Tier 2 & 3 ‘Paw-parents’ go big on petcare spends; face challenges for online vet consults
More than five in 10 pet parents in Bengaluru spend over Rs 3,000 a month on their furry friends, a survey by a pet-care start-up found. The survey, conducted by Supertails.com, a pet-care start up, found that nearly 55% pet owners in Bengaluru and 52% in Mumbai spend more than three grand a month on their pets. Meanwhile, in Delhi, 40% pet parents spend around Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 a month. Interestingly, paw parents in tier 2 and tier 3 cities spend nearly the same amount on their pets as their more urban counterparts.
While nearly 39% of paw parents or pawrents spend more than Rs 3,000 on their pets a month, 47% paw parents in tier 2 and tier 3 cities spend between Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 a month. The number is similar in Agra, Bihar, Jaipur and Haryana.
The statistics further revealed that Gen-Z drove the first-time pet-parent pool with over 48% of pet adoption being led by Gen-Zs followed by millennials at 44% in the last 2 years. Pandemic-induced loneliness gave birth to first-time and new-age pet parents. Other catalysts included rapid urbanisation, nuclear family setups, and pet humanisation.
Besides spending numbers, the survey further revealed that Gen Z pet parents, those born between 1997 to 2013, are more actively concerned about their pets' access to veterinary services than their more elder counterparts. Data showed that nearly 72% parents from Gen Z believe that online vet consultations need to be made easier, without them having to travel long distances with their pets and help them avoid long queues. Nearly 67% paw parents also feel the need to introduce emergency consultations for pets in India.
The survey, aimed at understanding the psyche of pet parents, was conducted by Bengaluru-based pet care startup Supertails.com. The purpose of the survey was to delve into the psyche of pet parents from all corners of the nation. "India's pet-parenting community is majorly driven by first-time pawrents who envision a rewarding experience when they start out but unfortunately face challenges because of a lack of the right resources," said Vinit Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Supertails.com.