Pawan Khera Defiant On Mocking PM Modi's Father; Accuses BJP Of Insulting Forefathers

Congress leader Pawan Khera remains defiant after a case was registered against him for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father and pinned blame on BJP for insulting Congress' forefathers.

This comes in connection with Khera mocking the Prime Minister, where he said what problem does 'Narendra Gautam Das Modi have?' Khera replaced 'Damodar Das', the name of the Prime Minister's late father, with Gautam Das, in reference to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. Following this, the Congress spokesperson was criticised by the BJP leader and a case was filed against him.

Pawan Khera denies insulting PM Modi's father

Taking to Twitter, Pawan Khera defended his remark stating that he didn't insult PM Modi's father. He added when BJP insults the first Prime Minister of the country and forefathers of Congress then no one raises any objection.

Congress leader tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "When you people insult the first Prime Minister of the country and our forefathers, then Mr HMV of North Block does not say anything. We have not even insulted the Prime Minister's father, nor do we have such values".



BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed Khera for his remark and stated that the grand old party has stooped to a new low by insulting the PM's late father. "Congress stoops low to degrade PM Modi and now they are dragging Prime Minister's father who has nothing to do with politics. They have attacked PM for coming from humble background".

It is pertinent to mention that Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against Khera following a complaint by city-based BJP leader Mukesh Sharma on Monday. The BJP leader alleged that the Congress spokesperson "intentionally made fun" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father.

The case has been filed at Hazratganj police station under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal code (IPC).